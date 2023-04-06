English
Specials
    In Pics: A look at women’s share in police in various states

    There are 11.7 percent of women in India's police force.

    April 06, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    How many years would it take for India to reach 33 percent women police personnel? A look at how various states fare. (Image: News18 Creative)
    There are 11.7 percent of women in India's police force. (Image: News18 Creative)
    At its current pace, India will take at least 24 years to have 33 percent women personnel in police. (Image: News18 Creative)
    States like Tripura, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Rajasthan would take 100 or more years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal would take 50-99 years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lakshadweep, Goa, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana, Uttarakhand and many more other states would take 10-49 years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh would take less than 10 years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)
