In Pics | A look at the redevelopment of Central Vista, the country’s power corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate in the evening on September 8 under his government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. (Image: CPWD)

A total of 19 acres of canal area have been revamped, with 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in the two canals -- one near Krishi Bhawan and another around Vanijya Bhawan. (Image: CPWD)

Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metres has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. (Image: CPWD)

Parking space for 1,125 vehicles has been created along the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses has been set aside near the India Gate. (Image: CPWD)

Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. (Image: CPWD)

Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character. (Image: CPWD)

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, the country’s power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave. (Image: CPWD)

There are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock. (Image: CPWD)

Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed along the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches. (Image: CPWD)

Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metres with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens. (Image: CPWD)

Most estimates put the cost of the entire project at around Rs 20,000 crore. (Image: CPWD)

The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernises the avenue while also restoring elements with heritage value. Seventy four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site. (Image: CPWD)

As many as 16.5 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct. (Image: CPWD)

More than 400 benches, over 150 dustbins, and more than 650 new signages have been added. (Image: CPWD)

Sixteen permanent bridges have been built over the canals, making the space beyond the canals accessible for public use. A part of this space has been designed as parking for buses, two-wheelers, cars, app-based taxis, and auto rickshaws. (Image: CPWD)

Nineteen acres of total canal area have been refurbished and reinforced. Canals have been fitted with necessary infrastructure like aerators. Canal walls have been reinforced with robust and durable material to prevent seepage. (Image: CPWD)

Hundred and one acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise damage caused by the stagnation of water. Original Jamun trees have been preserved. All existing trees have been surveyed and catalogued. (Image: CPWD)

The project adds new public amenities. Eight amenity blocks with toilets, vending kiosks, and drinking water fountains have been added at eight distinct locations along the Avenue. A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets, and 10 accessible toilets have been added. (Image: CPWD)

Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross. All amenity blocks and underpasses have ramps with railings at suitable heights for safe use by children and the specially-abled. (Image: CPWD)