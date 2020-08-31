In pics | A look at mosquito-borne diseases spreading during the rainy season in India

As rains lash the country, it’s time to protect oneself from mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. Moneycontrol News Coronavirus isn’t the only virus people have to battle this monsoon. At a time when the healthcare system is overwhelmed due to COVID-19 cases, prevention is the best cure for mosquito-borne seasonal diseases -- malaria, dengue, chikungunya -- common during the rainy season. (Image: News18 Creative) Dengue | The virus responsible for the disease is called dengue virus (DENV). There are four DENV serotypes, meaning a person can get infected from the virus as many as four times. (Image: News18 Creative) Malaria | It is caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Children below 5 years are the most vulnerable group. The disease is preventable and curable. (Image: News18 Creative) Chikungunya | A viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. The mosquitoes, which spread the infection, usually appear just after sunrise and around sunset. The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and zika and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common. There is no cure for the disease. (Image: News18 Creative) How to keep mosquitoes away? (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 31, 2020 04:02 pm