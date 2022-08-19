In Pics | A look at Janmashtami celebrations across India as Rishi Sunak visits ISKCON temple in UK

Preparations are in full swing in temples across India to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on August 19. Devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as celebrations began. The temples have been decorated with colourful lights. The chants of “Jai Shree Krishna” are reverberating across the city. (Source: ANI)

Janmashtami is celebrated in August or September every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. (Source: ANI)

People gather at Iskcon temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka as celebrations for Krishna Janmashtami begin on August 19. (Source: ANI)

In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. (Source: ANI)

Devotees gathered in Delhi’s Iskcon temple early morning to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. (Source: ANI)

In Mumbai's Dadar area, girls participate in the Dahi Handi competition on the occasion of Janmashtami. (Source: ANI)

At a temple in Gujarat's vadodara, devottes prepare an Rs 25 lakh swing, which is made from gold and silver, for Lord Krishna's idol on occasion of Janmashtami. The swing is made from 200 grams gold and 7kg silver, and its cost is Rs 24-25 lakhs which was donated by devotees. (Source: ANI)

Tory leadership contender and British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak on August 18 visited a Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in UK to celebrate Hindu festival Janmashtami in advance. The former British Councellor was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy during his visit to the temple. (Image: Twitter @RishiSunak)

In Jammu and Kashmir 'Shobha yatra’ was taken out in Udhampur on the occasion of Janmashtami, August 18. Thousands of people joined the yatra with kids dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha. (Source: ANI)

Devotees along with children took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Kozhikode, Kerala on August 18. (Source: ANI)