 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | A look at how air pollution affects our health

Moneycontrol News
Aug 23, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

A recent report ranked three Indian cities—New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai—among the world’s most polluted cities

(Image: News18 Creative)

The lungs are the centrepiece of our respiratory system. Let’s understand how lungs work. (Image: News18 Creative) Incoming air travels through from the nose to the lungs. (Image: News18 Creative) Small particles can bypass the body’s natural defences and get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream. (Image: News18 Creative) Long-term exposure to air pollution can raise the risk of other illnesses, including heart disease and cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
Symptoms in healthy people and people who had short-term exposure to air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative) The average adult filters approximately 10,000 litres of air every day. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Air pollution #Health #pollution #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 23, 2022 04:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.