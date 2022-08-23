In Pics | A look at how air pollution affects our health

The lungs are the centrepiece of our respiratory system. Let’s understand how lungs work. (Image: News18 Creative)

Incoming air travels through from the nose to the lungs. (Image: News18 Creative)

Small particles can bypass the body’s natural defences and get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream. (Image: News18 Creative)

Long-term exposure to air pollution can raise the risk of other illnesses, including heart disease and cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)

Symptoms in healthy people and people who had short-term exposure to air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)