    In Pics | A look at how air pollution affects our health

    A recent report ranked three Indian cities—New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai—among the world’s most polluted cities

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    The lungs are the centrepiece of our respiratory system. Let’s understand how lungs work. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Incoming air travels through from the nose to the lungs. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Small particles can bypass the body’s natural defences and get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Long-term exposure to air pollution can raise the risk of other illnesses, including heart disease and cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Symptoms in healthy people and people who had short-term exposure to air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The average adult filters approximately 10,000 litres of air every day. (Image: News18 Creative)
