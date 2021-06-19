In Pics | 161 IAF flight cadets graduate from Air Force Academy

Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

IAF cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on June 19. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the parents of graduating flight cadets were not invited to witness the CGP this time. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A lady cadet marches during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A security officer stands guard as Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters perform a display during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)