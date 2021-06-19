MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | 161 IAF flight cadets graduate from Air Force Academy

A total of 161 flight cadets were commissioned as officers in flying and ground duty branches on June 19 after completing their training from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Associated Press
June 19, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
IAF cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
IAF cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on June 19. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Due to the Covid-19 situation, parents of graduating flight cadets have not been invited to witness the CGP this time. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Due to the Covid-19 situation, the parents of graduating flight cadets were not invited to witness the CGP this time. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A lady cadet march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A lady cadet marches during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A security officer stands guard as Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters perform a display during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A security officer stands guard as Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters perform a display during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force (IAF) under training cadets takes a selfie during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force under training cadets takes a selfie during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Air Force Academy #Dundigal #IAF Cadets #Indian Air Force #Passing-Out Parade #Sarang helicopters #Slideshow
first published: Jun 19, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.