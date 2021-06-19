In Pics | 161 IAF flight cadets graduate from Air Force Academy A total of 161 flight cadets were commissioned as officers in flying and ground duty branches on June 19 after completing their training from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Associated Press
June 19, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
IAF cadets march during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on June 19. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Due to the Covid-19 situation, the parents of graduating flight cadets were not invited to witness the CGP this time. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A lady cadet marches during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A security officer stands guard as Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters perform a display during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran aerobatic team performs during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian Air Force under training cadets takes a selfie during a combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)