In Pics: 11,304 dancers, drummers perform 'Bihu' in front of PM Narendra Modi

1/5

As many as 11,304 dancers and drummers performed the traditional folk dance of Assam -- 'Bihu' – to mark the beginning of the state’s spring festival, on April 13. (Image: News18)

2/5

It was the largest recital of the folk dance form at a single venue, earning it an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. (Image: News18)

3/5

They also performed the folk dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 during his day-long visit to Guwahati. (Image: News18)

4/5

The grand event was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. (Image: ANI)

5/5

The Guinness certificates were handed over in his presence at the Mega Bihu programme in Guwahati. (Image: News18)

Moneycontrol News