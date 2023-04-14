English
    In Pics: 11,304 dancers, drummers perform 'Bihu' in front of PM Narendra Modi

    It was the largest recital of the folk dance form at a single venue, earning it an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    As many as 11,304 dancers and drummers performed the traditional folk dance of Assam -- 'Bihu' – to mark the beginning of the state’s spring festival, on April 13. (Image: News18)
    It was the largest recital of the folkdance form at a single venue, earning it an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. (Image: News18)
    They also performed the folk dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 during his day-long visit to Guwahati. (Image: News18)
    The grand event was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. (Image: ANI)
    The Guinness certificates were handed over in his presence at the Mega Bihu programme in Guwahati. (Image: News18)
    first published: Apr 14, 2023 09:48 pm