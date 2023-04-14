In Pics: 11,304 dancers, drummers perform 'Bihu' in front of PM Narendra Modi

1/5 As many as 11,304 dancers and drummers performed the traditional folk dance of Assam -- 'Bihu' – to mark the beginning of the state’s spring festival, on April 13. (Image: News18)

2/5 It was the largest recital of the folk dance form at a single venue, earning it an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. (Image: News18)

3/5 They also performed the folk dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 during his day-long visit to Guwahati. (Image: News18)

4/5 The grand event was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. (Image: ANI)