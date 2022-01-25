MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | 1,000 drone formations light up Rashtrapati Bhavan on eve of 73rd Republic Day

The 1,000 drones made different formations, including the Indian flag and the map of India, as a part of the rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST
On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, 1,000 Made in India drones lit up Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
The drones made different formations as a part of rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk. (Image: ANI)
The formations made included the Indian flag and the map of India. (Image: ANI)
The drones have been developed indigenously by Botlab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi start-up. (Image: ANI)
Countries like the US, Russia, and China have carried out similar displays using drones at this scale in the past. (Image: ANI)
