In graphics | India’s COVID-19 situation in the past seven days

With India accounting for 1 in 3 new COVID-19 cases, the past week has been the deadliest yet since the pandemic began for the country, with more than 26 lakh new cases and nearly 23,800 deaths in the past seven days, although daily infection numbers registered a slight drop following a peak on May 1.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
With India accounting for 1 in 3 new COVID-19 cases, the past week has been the deadliest yet since pandemic began for the country, with more than 26 lakh new cases and nearly 23,800 deaths in the past seven days, although daily infection numbers registered a slight drop after hitting a peak on May 1. Here’s India’s second wave in 6 charts. (Image: News18 Creative)
India recorded 3,68,147 new cases as of May 3 and total number of fatalities to 2,18,959. (Image: News18 Creative)
Let’s take a look at the daily new cases in the past seven days. (Image: News18 Creative)
Active cases trajectory comprises 17.13 percent of India’s total positive cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily positive cases rate saw a consistent rise at a moving average in the past seven days. (Image: News18 Creative)
Fatality rate is continuously declining. (Image: News18 Creative)
More new cases are recorded than new recoveries. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Slideshow
first published: May 3, 2021 07:40 pm

