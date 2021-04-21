In Charts | What goes into vaccine: Bioreactor, microfiltration modules, cell culture media and others

April 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

What goes into a vaccine. (NEWS18 creative)

What goes into a vaccine: Bioreactor (NEWS18 creative)

What goes into a vaccine: Microfiltration Modules (News18 creative)

What goes into a vaccine: Cell Culture Media (NEWS18 creative)

What goes into a vaccine: Lipid Nanoparticles (NEWS18 creative)