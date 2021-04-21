MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Charts | What goes into vaccine: Bioreactor, microfiltration modules, cell culture media and others

COVID-19: We take a look at the materials that goes into the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
what goes into a vaccine
What goes into a vaccine. (NEWS18 creative)
what goes into a vaccine2
What goes into a vaccine: Bioreactor (NEWS18 creative)
What goes into a vaccine:
What goes into a vaccine: Microfiltration Modules (News18 creative)
What goes into a vaccine:
What goes into a vaccine: Cell Culture Media (NEWS18 creative)
What goes into a vaccine:
What goes into a vaccine: Lipid Nanoparticles (NEWS18 creative)
What goes into a vaccine:
What goes into a vaccine: Microcarrier Beads (NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gallery #Slideshow #vaccine
first published: Apr 21, 2021 11:00 am

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.