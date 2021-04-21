MARKET NEWS

In Charts: How oxygen is made, used in hospitals

COVID-19: As the demand of oxygen shots up due to the COVID-19, a lowdown on how oxygen is made and used in hospitals.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
The breath of life: A lowdown on how oxygen is made & used in hospitals as a magic bullet against nasty virus. (NEWS18 creative)
Oxygen supply in Hospitals: In hospitals and medical facilities, oxygen is supplied in one of several ways. (NEWS18 creative)
Vaccum insulated evaporator (VIE). (NEWS18 creative)
Oxygen Cylinder. (NEWS18 creative)
Oxygen Concentrator. (NEWS18 creative)
How does an oxygen concentrator work? (NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 21, 2021 10:37 am

