Humanoid robot 'Mitra' helps coronavirus patients in quarantine to stay connected with their loved ones

The pandemic has impacted the whole world and all those infected by the virus are forced to spend a long time away from their loved ones. But Mitra, the customer-service robot, allows patients to stay connected with others.
Amid the global coronavirus outbreak many restaurants, malls and hospitals are using robots as a means to ensure social distancing and minimize contact between staff and people to combat the virus spread. Organizations are moving towards robot era to unleash the power of AI for better productivity and customer engagement. (Image: Reuters)
A hospital in India has deployed a robot named ‘Mitra’ to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients with their friends and family. The pandemic has impacted the whole world and all those infected by the virus are forced to spend a long time away from their loved ones. However, with the help of these customer-service robots patients can stay connected with others. (Image: Reuters)
The humanoid robot is helping coronavirus patients to communicate with their loved ones. Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics, was launched in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)
Its piercing eyes are equipped with facial recognition technology that allows it to recall people it has interacted with previously. A tablet attached to Mitra’s chest allows patients to see loved ones, as well as medical staff who are unable to access the wards. (Image: Reuters)
Robot 'Mitra', used by patients suffering from COVID-19 to communicate with their relatives, is seen inside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, September 15. (Image: Reuters)
Mitra is mainly used by patients who are not able to communicate using their phones. It is also being used for remote consultations with specialists to reduce their risk of becoming infected. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 01:51 pm