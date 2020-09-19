172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|humanoid-robot-mitra-helps-coronavirus-patients-in-quarantine-to-stay-connected-with-their-loved-ones-5859811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Humanoid robot 'Mitra' helps coronavirus patients in quarantine to stay connected with their loved ones

The pandemic has impacted the whole world and all those infected by the virus are forced to spend a long time away from their loved ones. But Mitra, the customer-service robot, allows patients to stay connected with others.

Moneycontrol News
Amid the global coronavirus outbreak many restaurants, malls and hospitals are using robots as a means to ensure social distancing and minimize contact between staff and peoples to combat the virus spread. Organizations are moving towards robot era to unleash the power of AI for better productivity and customer engagement. (Image: Reuters)

A hospital in India has deployed a robot named ‘Mitra’ to petrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients with their friends and family. The pandemic has impacted the whole world. Those infected by the virus are forced to spend a long time away from their loved ones. But with the help of such customer-service robots patients can stay connected with others. (Image: Reuters)

The humanoid robot is helping coronavirus patients to communicate with their loved ones. Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics, was launched in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)

Its piercing eyes are equipped with facial recognition technology to help it recall people it has previously interacted with. A tablet attached to Mitra’s chest allows patients to see loved ones, as well as medical staff unable to access the wards. (Image: Reuters)

A robot named 'Mitra', which is used by the patients suffering from the COVID-19 to communicate with their relatives, is seen inside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, September 15. (Image: Reuters)

Mitra is mainly used by patients who are not able to communicate using their phones. It is also being used for remote consultations with specialists to reduce their risk of becoming infected. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus patients #Humanoid robot in hospitals #Robot Mitra #Slideshow

