Explained | 'Adulterated' honey: What happens if you consume it regularly

Public interest research organisation Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has claimed that packaged honey sold by most Indian brands is adulterated.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 10:01 AM IST
Public interest research organisation Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has claimed that packaged honey sold by most Indian brands is adulterated.
Is your Honey pure? CSE used Nuclear Magnetic Resonance test (NMR) test to check purity of 22 samples in which 77 percent of the samples found to be adulterated with the addition of sugar syrup and only 5 percent samples passed all the tests.
Things to know | Samples from leading brands like Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari etc, failed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test.
What is NMR test? | NMR is seen as the gold-standard for testing for adulteration in honey; it is designed specifically to identify samples that use modified sugar syrups.
A global concern | A study from Macquarie university in Ausralia analysed 100 honey samples from 19 countries for purity in which more than a quarter of commercial honey brands were found to have used sugar cane, corn syrup or other products.
A lose-lose situation | Effects of adulterated honey are much wider than one may think.
