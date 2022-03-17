Holi celebrations | A look at some unique traditions from different parts of India

Hola Mohalla | Hola Mohalla is an annual fair that is organised on a large scale at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab following Holi. (Image: News18 Creative)

Royala Holi | Holi is celebrated in Udaipur for two days. The celebration starts with Holika Dahan, known as Mewar Holika Dahan. The bonfire is held on the grounds of City Palace. (Image: News18 Creative)

Basant Utsav | The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Vishwabharati Shantiniketan. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rangpanchami | It is celebrated five days after Holi. Locals in Maharashtra also know Holi as Shimga or Shimgo. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lathmar Holi | It is celebrated a week before Holi. In this tradition, women playfully chase after men and boys with lathis and hit them to mark the celebration. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kumaoni Khadi Holi | Khadi holi is played in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The locals wear traditional attires, sing and dance around the city to folk tunes. (Image: News18 Creative)