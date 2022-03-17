English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Holi celebrations | A look at some unique traditions from different parts of India

    Holi, also known as the festival of colours, celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna. Every state or region adds its unique way to the celebration. If colours and company is your game, here is something to add to your bucket list

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Hola Mohalla | Hola Mohalla is an annual fair that is organized on a large scale at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab following Holi. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Hola Mohalla | Hola Mohalla is an annual fair that is organised on a large scale at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab following Holi. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Royala Holi | Holi is celebrated in Udaipur for two days. The celebration starts with Holika Dahan, known as Mewar Holika Dahan; the bonfire take place on the grounds of City Palace. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Royala Holi | Holi is celebrated in Udaipur for two days. The celebration starts with Holika Dahan, known as Mewar Holika Dahan. The bonfire is held on the grounds of City Palace. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Basant Utsav | The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Vishwabharati Shantiniketan. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Basant Utsav | The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Vishwabharati Shantiniketan. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Rangpanchami | It is celebrated five days after Holi. Locals of Maharashtra also known Holi as Shimga or Shimgo. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Rangpanchami | It is celebrated five days after Holi. Locals in Maharashtra also know Holi as Shimga or Shimgo. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lathmar Holi | It is celebrated a week before Holi. In this tradition, women playfully chase after men and boys with lathis and hit them to mark the celebration. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lathmar Holi | It is celebrated a week before Holi. In this tradition, women playfully chase after men and boys with lathis and hit them to mark the celebration. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kumaoni Khadi Holi | Khadi holi is played in Kumaon region of Uttarakhan. As part of tradition, the locals wear traditional attires, sing and dance around the city on folk tunes. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kumaoni Khadi Holi | Khadi holi is played in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The locals wear traditional attires, sing and dance around the city to folk tunes. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Manjal Kuli | In Kerala, Holi is not as popular and thus is celerbrated in its own unique version. Traditional celebration is prevalent amongst the Kudumbi and Konkani communities of Kerala. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Manjal Kuli | In Kerala, Holi is not as popular but is celebrated in its own unique version. The traditional celebration is prevalent amongst the Kudumbi and Konkani communities of the coastal state. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Holi #Holi celebration #India #Indian festival #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.