Holi celebrations | A look at some unique traditions from different parts of India Holi, also known as the festival of colours, celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna. Every state or region adds its unique way to the celebration. If colours and company is your game, here is something to add to your bucket list
March 17, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
Hola Mohalla | Hola Mohalla is an annual fair that is organised on a large scale at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab following Holi. (Image: News18 Creative)
Royala Holi | Holi is celebrated in Udaipur for two days. The celebration starts with Holika Dahan, known as Mewar Holika Dahan. The bonfire is held on the grounds of City Palace. (Image: News18 Creative)
Basant Utsav | The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Vishwabharati Shantiniketan. (Image: News18 Creative)
Rangpanchami | It is celebrated five days after Holi. Locals in Maharashtra also know Holi as Shimga or Shimgo. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lathmar Holi | It is celebrated a week before Holi. In this tradition, women playfully chase after men and boys with lathis and hit them to mark the celebration. (Image: News18 Creative)
Kumaoni Khadi Holi | Khadi holi is played in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The locals wear traditional attires, sing and dance around the city to folk tunes. (Image: News18 Creative)
Manjal Kuli | In Kerala, Holi is not as popular but is celebrated in its own unique version. The traditional celebration is prevalent amongst the Kudumbi and Konkani communities of the coastal state. (Image: News18 Creative)