Hindus celebrate Maghi Purnima during annual traditional fair of 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj

A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god after taking a holy dip at the Sangam on Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP)

Hindu devotees gather to perform rituals at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati on Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP)

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Hindu devotee perform rituals at the Sangam on the full-moon day during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A Sadhu touches the feet of another in reverence at the Sangam during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Flower petals are showered from a helicopter on to pilgrims gathered at the Sangam during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A Hindu priest performs rituals at the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dips in the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of the Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)