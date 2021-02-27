English
Hindus celebrate Maghi Purnima during annual traditional fair of 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj

Hindu devotees on February 27 celebrated Maghi Purnima and performed the rituals at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Associated Press
February 27, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god after taking a holy dip at the Sangam on Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP)
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god after taking a holy dip at the Sangam on Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP)
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god after taking a holy dip at the Sangam. (PC-AP)
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god after taking a holy dip at the Sangam. (PC-AP)
Hindu devotees gather to perform rituals at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati on Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP)
Hindu devotees gather to perform rituals at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati on Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP)
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotee perform rituals at the Sangam on the full-moon day during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotee perform rituals at the Sangam on the full-moon day during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Sadhu touches the feet of another in reverence at the Sangam during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Sadhu touches the feet of another in reverence at the Sangam during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Flower petals are showered from a helicopter on to pilgrims gathered at the Sangam during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Flower petals are showered from a helicopter on to pilgrims gathered at the Sangam during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Hindu priest performs rituals at the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Hindu priest performs rituals at the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during the annual traditional fair of "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dips in the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of the Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dips in the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of the Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dips in the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of the Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dips in the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of the Maghi Purnima. (PC-AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
TAGS: #Ganges #Hindu Ritual #Magh Mela #Maghi Purnima #Prayagraj #Sangam #Slideshow #Yamuna
first published: Feb 27, 2021 05:44 pm

