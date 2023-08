1/8 Western Air Command helicopters flew more than 50 sorties in the last 48 hours, rescuing more than 780 citizens in flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. (Image: AP)

2/8 Earlier, on August 16, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made an aerial visit to the flood-affected areas of Indora and Fatehpur in Kangra district. (Image: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

3/8 He got an overview of the ongoing evacuation operations in the flooded areas downstream of the Pong reservoir and other relief activities. (Image: AP)

4/8 Talking to people in relief camps in Damtal and Shekhpura, the CM inquired about their welfare and assured them of all possible help from the government. (Image: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

5/8 He also expressed concern over the loss of lives and material damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the upper reaches of the state. (Image: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

6/8 He directed the administration to ensure that people housed in relief camps are adequately cared for. (Image: AP)

7/8 The Ministry of Health also dispatched medical teams to care for children and the elderly. The chief minister also instructed officials to ensure an adequate supply of food and essential medicines for the relief effort. (Image: AP)