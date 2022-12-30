Heeraben Modi passes away: Heart-warming pictures of PM Narendra Modi with his mother

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad on December 30. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi mourned the death of his mother in a series of tweets. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he wrote from his official twitter handle. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for Assembly polls. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi met his mother, Heeraben Modi, at her residence to take blessings ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in December this year. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi shared a very beautiful and emotional bond with his mother. He never missed a chance to visit her and seek her blessings. On June 18, 2022, PM Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence as she turned 100. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi with his mother at her residence on June 18, 2022 to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Modi was seen washing his mother's feet to seek her blessings. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi having food with mother Heeraben Modi in June 2022. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother visited his official residence in New Delhi for the first time after he took charge as the premier of the country in 2014. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi shared this picture of him spending quality time with his mother on Twitter. He can be seen escorting his mother on wheelchair in the gardens surrounding his official residence. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)