Heavy rainfall continues to pound Mumbai and suburbs

India is receiving its annual monsoon rainfall. Incessant rainfall was reported in Mumbai on July 6 morning, after spells of heavy showers over the last two days, and citizens complained of water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city. An aggrieved citizen in a tweet said they now need a boat to commute, instead of a car. The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating normally, but some commuters claimed the suburban services were running a little late.
Vehicles drive through flooded street during rain showers in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
A schoolboy wades past a water logged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
People wade past a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
People wait for local trains, delayed because of heavy rainfall, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
A man pushes his cycle cart past a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
People walk past a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
A crane works to move a car damaged after a wall collapsed during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
A bus stands stranded in a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
People wade past a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Fire fighters clear the debris after a wall of a residential building collapsed amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A man splashes water on another amidst heavy rainfall on a flooded street in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Boys swim on a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)