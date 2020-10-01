Hathras rape case | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others detained on their way to meet rape victim's family

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Uttar Pradesh police on October 1, after the former was allegedly shoved and pushed to the ground by police personnel, as they made their way to the Hathras district from New Delhi.
On October 1, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had a dramatic face-off with Uttar Pradesh police personnel on the Yamuna Expressway while he was on his way to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim. The gang rape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman sparked outrage across the country, with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying in the streets. (Image: News18)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Uttar Pradesh police on October 1, after the former was allegedly shoved and pushed to the ground by police personnel, as they made their way to Hathras district from New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Accompanied by Congress supporters, the Gandhis had started a foot-march to Hathras -- more than 140 kilometres away -- after their vehicles were stopped at the Delhi-UP border. Congress supporters and the police clashed in the ensuing chaos on the Yamuna Expressway. (Image: News18)
Later Rahul Gandhi told the media, "Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me on the ground. I want to ask, can only (Narendra) Modiji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking." (Image: Special Arrangement) (Image: News18)
After a heated exchange with police personnel, Rahul asked why he was being stopped. The UP police told him that they were arresting him under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. Earlier in the day, the local administration in Hathras sealed the district’s borders and imposed Section 144 to help maintain law and order. (Image: News18)
Upon detention, the Gandhis were taken by the police to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. (Image: News18)
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:38 pm