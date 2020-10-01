172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|hathras-gang-rape-case-a-look-at-the-crimes-committed-against-women-in-india-5912941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crimes against India women | Face cruelty by husbands/in-laws every 4 minutes

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 32,033 rape cases were reported in 2019. Here are some of the crimes listed against women in India and how frequently they are committed

Moneycontrol News
The Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras gangrape case has jolted the nation once again. A 19-year-old Dalit women succumbed to her injuries two weeks after a brutal assault. Amid Hathras outrage, another rape case from UP was reported of a 22-year-old lower-caste women who died after being sexually assaulted. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 32,033 rape cases were reported in 2019. Here are some of the crimes listed against women in India and how frequently they are committed. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras gangrape case has jolted the nation once again. A 19-year-old Dalit women succumbed to her injuries two weeks after a brutal assault. Amid Hathras outrage, another rape case from UP was reported of a 22-year-old lower-caste women who died after being sexually assaulted. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 32,033 rape cases were reported in 2019. Here are some of the crimes listed against women in India and how frequently they are committed. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Oct 1, 2020 09:42 pm

tags ##BudgetForBetterIndia #India #NCRB #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.