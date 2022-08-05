Har Ghar Tiranga: People join campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on August 5 led the Har Ghar Tiranga march in Surat. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. (Source: ANI)

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 31 called upon all citizens to trun the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘Tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)

With Independence Day approaching, various forms of the tricolor can be seen dominating the market all over India under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as people from across the country are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervor. (Source: ANI)

In Vadodara, tricolor could be found even in sweets. A halwai in Vadodara has made sweets in tricolor for this occasion. He was inspired by the administration to make sweets in the form of tricolor. (Source: ANI)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in association with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) on August 4 installed a 72-feet-high national flag at ITBP Academy near nag Mandir in Mussoorie. The national flag has been dedicated to the martyrs of the freedom struggle by ITBP and FFI and also for spreading awareness of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. (Source: ANI)

In Jammu, markets are filled with different varieties for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The markets are flooded with Tiranga kites, Tiranga T-Shirts, Tiranga badges and many other varieties which have depicted the Tiranga. (Source: ANI)

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence. People in the Kashmir Valley are willingly and enthusiastically hoisting flags at their building – be it home, hotels or restaurants. (Source: ANI)

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur as well, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people in the markets for August 15 amid the tricolor call by PM Modi at every home. This year the tricolor is made available at Post Office for the citizens to purchase directly in all regions of Kanpur. (Source: ANI)