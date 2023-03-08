Happy Holi! Here's how India is celebrating the festival of colours

1/7

Apart from the festival of colours, Holi is also known as the festival of spring. Visuals from Udaipur, Rajasthan as people celebrate Holi outside a temple. (Image: ANI/Twitter)Holi is celebrated across all cities and states in the country. The festival of Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. Visuals of people celebrating Holi in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (Image: ANI/Twitter)Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel played Holi in Raipur. ''Holi is a festival of love and harmony. We appeal to all people to celebrate the festival of colours with enthusiasm'', said Baghel.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrates Holi with his family and supporters in Thane. (Image: ANI/Twitter).Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrates Holi in his constituency Kota, Rajasthan. Birla serves as a Member of Parliament from the Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan. (Image: ANI/Twitter)Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar celebrated Holi at his residence in Delhi. He also served as the Governor of West Bengal between 2019-2022. (Image: ANI/Twitter).West Bengal| People apply gulaal to each other in Kolkata as they celebrate Dol Utsav. Visuals from Golf Green in South Kolkata as people celebrate the festival of colours. (Image: ANI/Twitter)