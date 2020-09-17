Happy Birthday PM Modi: Key decisions taken under Narendra Modi's leadership

On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, take a look at key decisions taken by his government Moneycontrol News Demonetisation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 8, 2016 the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with effect from midnight, making these notes invalid in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption. GST: Goods and Services Tax (GST), the biggest fiscal reform India has seen since Independence, was formally launched by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2017. Ayushman Bharat scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) on September 23, 2018. The ambitious scheme aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10 crore poor families. Reservation for economically weaker sections: The Union Cabinet cleared a 10 percent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections on January 7, 2019. Balakot airstrikes: India is believed to have carried out airstrikes inside Pakistan early on February 26, 2019, and targeted terror camps. The development came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Making Triple Talaq a criminal offence: Parliament approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence on July 30, 2019, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha. On August 1, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the triple talaq bill passed by Parliament, turning it into a law that makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence. Abrogation of Article 370: Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories on August 5, 2019, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Cabinet. The bill, which seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal immigrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for Indian citizenship, sparked widespread protests across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an employment scheme for migrant workers on June 20, saying that during COVID-19 enforced lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas. Launching the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan', Modi said there are some people who might not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts. Besides these moves, the Modi government has also come up with various other schemes including Make in India, Swachh Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, etc. First Published on Sep 17, 2020 01:07 pm