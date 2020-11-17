PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Season's first dazzling snowfall covers higher reaches of Gulmarg, Shimla

Sledge drivers, woollen shops and skiing instructors are hoping the tourist rush picks up due to the season's first snowfall.

Moneycontrol News
India received fresh snowfall in many high reaches areas resulting in closure of roads. The sledge drivers, woollen shops and skiing instructors are hoping the tourist rush picks up due to season's first snowfall. (Image: News18)

North India received fresh snowfall in many high reaches, resulting in some road closures. However, sledge drivers, woollen shops and skiing instructors are hoping the tourist rush picks up due to the season's first snowfall. (Image: News18)

Gulmarg received the first snowfall of the season. With this snowfall, the winter season has announced its arrival in Kashmir valley. (Image: News18)

Gulmarg received the first snowfall of the season. With this snowfall, the winter season has announced its arrival in the Kashmir valley. (Image: News18)

The snow-covered road after season's first snowfall in Gulmarg. (Image: News18)

A snow-covered road with some slush after the season's first snowfall in Gulmarg. (Image: News18)

Fresh snowfall in Narkanda, near Shimla. (Image: News18)

Fresh snowfall in Narkanda, near Shimla. (Image: News18)

A blanket of snow covered the roads in several areas in Shimla and Kinnaur district. (Image: News18)

A blanket of snow covered the roads in several areas in Shimla and Kinnaur district. Here, it refuses to let go of the leaves on a small tree. (Image: News18)

Gulmarg gets its first snowfall of the season. (Image: News18)

Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination, gets its first snowfall of the season. (Image: News18)

People walk on the road after the seasons’ first snowfall at Gulmarg of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: News18)

People walk on the road after the season's first snowfall at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: News18)

tags #First snowfall #Gulmarg snowfall #Shimla #Slideshow #snowfall in India

