Season's first dazzling snowfall covers higher reaches of Gulmarg, Shimla

Sledge drivers, woollen shops and skiing instructors are hoping the tourist rush picks up due to the season's first snowfall. Moneycontrol News North India received fresh snowfall in many high reaches, resulting in some road closures. However, sledge drivers, woollen shops and skiing instructors are hoping the tourist rush picks up due to the season's first snowfall. (Image: News18) Gulmarg received the first snowfall of the season. With this snowfall, the winter season has announced its arrival in the Kashmir valley. (Image: News18) A snow-covered road with some slush after the season's first snowfall in Gulmarg. (Image: News18) Fresh snowfall in Narkanda, near Shimla. (Image: News18) A blanket of snow covered the roads in several areas in Shimla and Kinnaur district. Here, it refuses to let go of the leaves on a small tree. (Image: News18) Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination, gets its first snowfall of the season. (Image: News18) People walk on the road after the season's first snowfall at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: News18) First Published on Nov 17, 2020 05:47 pm