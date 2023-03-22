Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navaratri, Ugadi celebrations begin across India: See Pics

1/8

Celebrations for Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navarati, Ugadi begins across India on March 22. Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. (Image: AFP)

2/8

Gudi Padwa, the auspicious festival derives its name from two words - 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon. (Image: AFP)

3/8

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. (Image: AFP)

4/8

The festival is celebrated with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturns silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri. (Image: AFP)

5/8

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country. (Image: AFP)

6/8

People dressed in traditional attire take part in a procession celebrating 'Gudi Padwa' or the Maharashtrian New Year, in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)

7/8

Chaitra Navarati, the nine-day-long festival will be celebrated from March 22 to March 30. The festival is celebrated every year in March or April. During the festival, worshippers of the Hindu deities goddess Durga and Lord Rama fast and pray for nine days to the gods for success and happiness. (Image: ANI)

8/8

Ugadi, the traditional new year is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh on March 22. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News