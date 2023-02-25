German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India for two-day visit

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today arrived in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26. Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. (@MEAIndia)"The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations," the MEA in the press release noted. (@MEAIndia)German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was received by PM Narendra Modi for a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (@MEAIndia)Scholz wants to use his first visit to India as German chancellor to strengthen business ties with the world’s most populous democracy and deepen cooperation in areas including green energy, climate protection and defense. (@MEAIndia)Scholz also plans to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when Europe and its allies are struggling to maintain economic pressure on the Kremlin and isolate President Vladimir Putin. (@MEAIndia)