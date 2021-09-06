MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' today at 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Ganesh Chaturthi | Devotees prepare for festival, bring idols home

Devotees all over the country bring idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes ahead of eleven-day long Ganesha Festival. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Ganesha who is widely worshiped by Hindus as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Devotees all over the country bring idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes ahead of eleven-day long Ganesha Festival. An artisan paints an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
Devotees all over the country bring idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes ahead of eleven-day long Ganesha Festival. An artisan paints an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
People look at a giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
People look at a giant idol of elephant-headed Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
People are gearing up for the mass celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which will kick off from September 10. Devotees transport an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
People are gearing up for the mass celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which will kick off from September 10. Devotees transport an Ganesha idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Ganesha who is widely worshiped by Hindus as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Image: AP)
The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Ganesha who is widely worshiped by Hindus as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Image: AP)
People transport an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
People transport an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
Devotees light firecrackers as an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh is transported through a street to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Devotees light firecrackers as an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh is transported through a street to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. The annual festival celebrating the birthday of the Hindu god, will be held from the second week of September. (Image: AP)
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. The annual festival celebrating the birthday of the Hindu god, will be held from the second week of September. (Image: AP)
An idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh is transported through a street to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
An idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh is transported through a street to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
Devotees prepare to cover an eco-friendly papier-mache idol of the Hindu god Ganesha placed on a giant mock vial of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Devotees prepare to cover an eco-friendly papier-mache idol of the Hindu god Ganesha placed on a giant mock vial of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Devotees flock to catch a glimpse of an idol of the Hindu God Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it leaves a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Devotees flock to catch a glimpse of an idol of the Hindu God Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it leaves a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ganesh Chaturthi #Hindu festival #India #Lord Ganesh #Slideshow
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.