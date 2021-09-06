Ganesh Chaturthi | Devotees prepare for festival, bring idols home

Devotees all over the country bring idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes ahead of eleven-day long Ganesha Festival. An artisan paints an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)

People look at a giant idol of elephant-headed Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)

People are gearing up for the mass celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which will kick off from September 10. Devotees transport an Ganesha idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Ganesha who is widely worshiped by Hindus as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Image: AP)

People transport an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)

Devotees light firecrackers as an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh is transported through a street to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. The annual festival celebrating the birthday of the Hindu god, will be held from the second week of September. (Image: AP)

An idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh is transported through a street to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

An artisan gives final touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Image: AFP)

Devotees prepare to cover an eco-friendly papier-mache idol of the Hindu god Ganesha placed on a giant mock vial of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)