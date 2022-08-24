Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 | Here’s all you need to know about Lord Ganesha’s favorite food ‘modak’

Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom. Did you know that the modaks symbolize the reward of wisdom?
With preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in full swing across India, here’s all you need to know about modak -- Lord Ganesha’s favourite food. (Image: News18 Creative)
Modaks are steamed dumplings with an outer rice flour dough and a coconut-jaggery stuffing. These are slathered with hot ghee before serving. (Image: News18 Creative)
Modak is also known as modakam or kudumu in Telugu, kadabu in Kannada, kozhukattai in Tamil. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lord Ganesha’s love for modaks earned him the name ‘Modakapriyaya’; it is one of his 108 names. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the story that goes behind Lord Ganesha’s love for modak. (Image: News18 Creative)
Modaks are made of rice, coconut, jaggery. Here’s the recipe to make modaks. (Image: News18 Creative)