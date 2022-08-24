Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 | Here’s all you need to know about Lord Ganesha’s favorite food ‘modak’

Moneycontrol News

With preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in full swing across India, here's all you need to know about modak -- Lord Ganesha's favourite food. Modaks are steamed dumplings with an outer rice flour dough and a coconut-jaggery stuffing. These are slathered with hot ghee before serving. Modak is also known as modakam or kudumu in Telugu, kadabu in Kannada, kozhukattai in Tamil. Lord Ganesha's love for modaks earned him the name 'Modakapriyaya'; it is one of his 108 names. Here's the story that goes behind Lord Ganesha's love for modak. Modaks are made of rice, coconut, jaggery. Here's the recipe to make modaks.