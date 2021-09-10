MARKET NEWS

English
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | Movies to watch on Ganapati weekend

As devotees across India bring home the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, ahead of the 11-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, we bring a selection of movies to watch this weekend.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
Kicking off from September 10, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with restrictions imposed by state governments and local bodies – e.g. in Delhi, Bengaluru, etc., here is a list to get you into the festive spirit. (Image: AP)
Aasoo Bane Angaarey (1993): Now synonymous with Ganesh Visarjans, the devotional song ‘Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa’, was from this Mehul Kumar film. It stars Jeetendra, Madhuri Dixit and Deepak Tijori.
Vaastav – the reality (1999): An action crime film by Mahesh Manjrekar loosely based on the life of underworld don Chhota Rajan and based in Mumbai, it features a beautiful aarti during Ganesh festivities. The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar.
Bal Ganesh (2007): An animated film by Pankaj Sharma depicting the adventures of a young Lord Ganesh.
My Friend Ganesha (2007): Written and directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the movie shows an 8-year-old Anshu befriending Ganesh and resolving problems while having fun. Popularity of the movie is such that three more films followed.
Wanted (2009): An action thriller film by Prabhu Deva about a thug willing to do anything for the sake of money. It is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokiri and stars Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia and Prakash Raj. It also features the evergreen devotional song ‘Jalwa’.
Agneepath (2012): A remake of the 1990 classic, this Karan Malhotra film highlights a sequence where lead actor Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to the elephant god in the ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ song.
ABCD 2 (2015): Directed by Remo D'Souza the dance heavy is partially inspired by the life account of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, founders of the "fictitious dance crew" The Kings, who went on to win the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in San Diego. It also features the popular track ‘He Ganaraya’.
Tags: #Entertainment #Ganesh Chaturthi #India #Slideshow
first published: Sep 10, 2021 08:37 am

