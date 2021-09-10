Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | Movies to watch on Ganapati weekend

Kicking off from September 10, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with restrictions imposed by state governments and local bodies – e.g. in Delhi, Bengaluru, etc., here is a list to get you into the festive spirit. (Image: AP)

Aasoo Bane Angaarey (1993): Now synonymous with Ganesh Visarjans, the devotional song ‘Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa’, was from this Mehul Kumar film. It stars Jeetendra, Madhuri Dixit and Deepak Tijori.

Vaastav – the reality (1999): An action crime film by Mahesh Manjrekar loosely based on the life of underworld don Chhota Rajan and based in Mumbai, it features a beautiful aarti during Ganesh festivities. The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar.

Bal Ganesh (2007): An animated film by Pankaj Sharma depicting the adventures of a young Lord Ganesh.

My Friend Ganesha (2007): Written and directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the movie shows an 8-year-old Anshu befriending Ganesh and resolving problems while having fun. Popularity of the movie is such that three more films followed.

Wanted (2009): An action thriller film by Prabhu Deva about a thug willing to do anything for the sake of money. It is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokiri and stars Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia and Prakash Raj. It also features the evergreen devotional song ‘Jalwa’.

Agneepath (2012): A remake of the 1990 classic, this Karan Malhotra film highlights a sequence where lead actor Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to the elephant god in the ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ song.