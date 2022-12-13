Gandhi siblings continue Bharat Jodo Yatra in Congress-ruled Rajasthan | In Pics

READ MORE

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Rajasthan on December 13 with party leaders and siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking the lead. (Image: Twitter @SachinPilot)The padayatra started from the Jeenapur area of Sawai Madhopur district and will continue till the Dehlod area in the same district during the day. (Image: Congress)Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on December 12, participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya as the yatra resolved on women empowerment on the day. (Image: Congress)The yatra has so far covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Sawai Madhopur. It will continue to the Dausa and Alwar districts in the coming days. (Image: Congress)Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. (Image: Congress)People in large number were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. (Image: Congress)Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country". (Image: Congress)So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year. (Image: Bharat Jodo Yatra) (With inputs from agencies)