Gandhi Jayanti 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, other political leaders pay floral tributes at Rajghat

PM Modi and other leaders paid floral tribute at Rajghat on October 2, 2021, marking the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Representative image
October 2, 2021, marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Political leaders paid tribute to the “Father of the Nation” at Raj Ghat in Delhi. PM Modi said Mahatma Gandhi’s noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the world to heed Gandhi’s message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all on International Day of Non-Violence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute. (Image: ANI)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute. (Image: ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to the father of the nation. (Image: ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to the father of the nation. (Image: ANI)
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: ANI)
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image: ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: ANI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: ANI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: ANI)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by offering flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. (Image: ANI)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by offering flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. (Image: ANI)
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes part in 'Padh Yatra' at Jairat village, Angul district on Gandhi Jayanti. (Image: ANI)
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes part in 'Padh Yatra' at Jairat village, Angul district on Gandhi Jayanti. (Image: ANI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Marina beach, Chennai on Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Marina beach, Chennai on Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Gandhi Jayanti 2021 #India #Mahatma Gandhi #Narendra Modi #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Oct 2, 2021 12:16 pm

