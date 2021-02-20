MARKET NEWS

Galwan Valley clash | China releases images of bloody face-off

Indian and Chinese troops had faced off in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, near the Line of Actual control (LAC), on June 15, 2020. China's military on February 19 said four of its soldiers were killed in the clash - the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the incident.

Associated Press
February 20, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
In this image taken from video footage run on February 19 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, along the along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on June 15, 2020. China's military said on Friday, February 19, 2021, that four of its soldiers were killed in a clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the incident.
In this image taken from video footage run on February 19 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, along the along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on June 15, 2020. China's military said on Friday, February 19, 2021, that four of its soldiers were killed in a clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the incident.
Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
Soldiers bandage the head of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao, second from left, talks with members of the Indian military on June 15, 2020. Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Image: Footage from CCTV via AP Video)
This photograph provided by the Indian Army, according to them, shows Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Associated Press
TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #Galwan Valley clash #India #India China standoff #Slideshow
first published: Feb 20, 2021 02:32 pm

