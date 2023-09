1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 handed over the G20 presidential gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and expressed faith that India's successor will further global unity and prosperity.

2/7 Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel to Lula at the concluding session of the G20 Leaders' Summit amid thunderous applause.

3/7 The presidency of the G20 rotates through five groups of member countries, with each country in a group becoming eligible for the presidency when their group's turn comes.

4/7 All members (except the regional organisations) are assigned to one of five different groupings.

5/7 The presidency gives a country a chance to steer the G20 agenda. As the G20 president, a country is responsible for hosting G20 meetings throughout the year.

6/7 Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the G20 presidency on December 1 and the next Summit is scheduled to be held at the popular seaside resort city of Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.