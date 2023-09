1/6 With the Ukraine conflict casting a shadow over the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9 called upon the leaders of the bloc to overcome the current "trust deficit" and collectively find "concrete" solutions to the turbulent global economy, terrorism and management of food, fuel, and fertilisers. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 India circulated a new paragraph among the G20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict in the joint leaders' declaration to be unveiled at the end of the two-day summit of the grouping, diplomatic sources said. (Image: PTI)

3/6 In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999. (Image: Reuters)

4/6 As a number of topics arose as a sticking point in forging agreement among the gathering, all eyes were on whether the G20 Summit would conclude in a joint Leaders' Declaration. The adoption of the declaration is important, as it was feared that the G20 leaders may not reach a common ground due to the growing wedge between the G7 nations. (Image: PTI)

5/6 India on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 percent. Speaking at the G20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged leaders to start working on 'Green Credit Initiative'. (Image: Reuters)