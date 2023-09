1/5

For the G20 visitors, a "Culture Corridor" has also been established at the venue, which will feature a unique worldwide initiative called "Culture Corridor: G20 Digital Museum." The G20 members and invited nations' shared cultural history will be honoured and represented by the culture corridor. (Image: PTI)

2/5 A "Crafts Bazaar" (Exhibition-cum-Sale) will be held in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from September 8–10 along with the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)\

3/5 Crafts from all around India will be displayed at this bazaar in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, with a specific emphasis on One District One Product (ODOP), GI-tagged goods, and goods made by women and tribal craftsmen. (Image: PTI)

Delegates and international media representatives attending the Summit will have the chance to visit this crafts bazaar and buy locally sourced goods. (Image: PTI)