1/12 India is all set to host the G20 summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. (Image: PIB)

2/12 In the run-up to the summit, preparations are being made at several levels for the major event. On September 6, the Supreme Court illuminated with the tricolour. (Image: PIB)

3/12 At Delhi airports, an initiative has been taken by DIAL to prepare for the mega event, with facilities such as special immigration counters, waterfalls, expressive billboards and illuminated G20 logos. (Image: ANI)

4/12 The operator of Delhi Airport (DIAL) has set up ceremonial lounges to receive heads of state and other VIPs, as well as government officials. (Image: ANI)

5/12 Special corridors have been set up for the entry and exit of foreign dignitaries to ensure a smooth and exceptional process. (Image: ANI)

6/12 The world's largest statue of Nataraja made of 'Ashtadhatu' (eight metals) was erected on September 5 in front of the Bharat Mandapam. (Image: PIB)

7/12 The Nataraja statue is 27 feet tall and weighs around 20 tonnes and was made using the lost wax casting process. The statue is made of eight metals: Copper, zinc, lead, tin traces, silver traces, gold traces, mercury traces and iron. (Image: PIB)

8/12 The Nataraja sculpture is an iconic representation of Lord Shiva that has immense artistic, religious and spiritual significance. In this statue, Lord Shiva is depicted in the dynamic dancing posture of Tandava, which radiates energy and vitality. (Image: PIB)

9/12 The Bharat Mandapam was illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items to welcome the guests for the mega event. (Image: PIB)

10/12 The Bharat Mandapam -- the magnificent international exhibition and convention centre in the heart of the capital -- will open its doors to the general public after the event. (Image: PTI)

11/12 As many as 50 ambulances with appropriate medical personnel will be kept on standby at hotels, airports and the Bharat Mandapam to attend to medical emergencies. (Image: PIB)