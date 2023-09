1/10 The national capital is gearing up for the annual meeting of the Group of 20 industrialised and developing countries, which will be held September 9-10 at the newly constructed, state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. (Image: Reuters)

2/10 As part of preparations for the G20 summit, the centre and the Delhi government are working at full speed to welcome the dignitaries from around the world. (Image: AP)

3/10 The city is currently undergoing extensive redevelopment. Several major roads and other important areas of the city have been given a facelift. (Image: AP)

4/10 Illuminated G20 logos have been placed at the nearest prominent footpaths and traffic circles of Indira Gandhi International Airport and Pragati Maidan Tunnel. (Image: Reuters)

5/10 Graffiti, sculptures and fountains were also placed to give the city an aesthetic look. (Image: AP)

6/10 All security measures are already tight, and to further strengthen security, the Vikrant logistics van will be deployed, according to Delhi Police. (Image: Reuters)

7/10 The carcade rehearsals took place in the Shanti Van Chowk area of the national capital. (Image: Reuters)

8/10 This year’s summit is the 18th G20 summit and the first to be chaired by India. The theme of this year’s G20 Summit is "Vasundhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future." (Image: AP)

9/10 Many of the best hotels have been booked to host the delegates for the event. One of them is Lalit Hotel where preparations are in full swing. The hotel is preparing to welcome the delegates with traditional Indian folk music, Aarti, Tika and Vaijanti Mala. (Image: ANI)