PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Fuel for India 2020: List of speakers and who they are

Check who all are the speakers and their details.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 08:10 AM IST
Abhijit Bose has been the Head of WhatsApp in India since 2019. With over twenty-five years of experience in building products and scaling businesses in multiple markets, Abhijit was the first top-level executive to be hired outside of the U.S by WhatsApp.
Abhijit Bose has been the head of WhatsApp in India since 2019. With over twenty-five years of experience in building products and scaling businesses in multiple markets, Abhijit was the first top-level executive to be hired outside of the U.S by WhatsApp.
Abhishek Singh, President, NeGD and CEO, MyGov
Abhishek Singh is presently posted as CEO MyGov with additional charge of President & CEO NeGD and MD & CEO Digital India Corporation.
Adam Mosseri is the Head of Instagram where he oversees all functions of the business including engineering, product and operations. Adam has been at Facebook for more than 11 years.
Adam Mosseri is the Head of Instagram where he oversees all functions of the business including engineering, product and operations. Adam has been at Facebook for more than 11 years.
Akash M. Ambani is a Director on the Boards of Reliance Retail Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
Akash M. Ambani is a Director on the Boards of Reliance Retail Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
Mark Zuckerberg (Image: AP)
Mark Zuckerberg is the founder, chairman and CEO of Facebook, which he founded in 2004. Mark is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy for the company.
Mukesh D. Ambani is the Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited. During his tenure of over 30+ years, Mukesh Ambani has successfully led a diversified portfolio spanning across Oil & Gas (E&P, Petrochemicals, and Refining), Retail, Telecommunications and Textiles to make Reliance India’s largest private sector enterprise.
Mukesh D. Ambani is the Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited. During his tenure of over 30+ years, Mukesh Ambani has successfully led a diversified portfolio spanning across Oil & Gas (E&P, Petrochemicals, and Refining), Retail, Telecommunications and Textiles to make Reliance India’s largest private sector enterprise.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Dec 15, 2020 08:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.