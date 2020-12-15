Fuel for India 2020: List of speakers and who they are

Abhijit Bose has been the head of WhatsApp in India since 2019. With over twenty-five years of experience in building products and scaling businesses in multiple markets, Abhijit was the first top-level executive to be hired outside of the U.S by WhatsApp.

Abhishek Singh is presently posted as CEO MyGov with additional charge of President & CEO NeGD and MD & CEO Digital India Corporation.

Adam Mosseri is the Head of Instagram where he oversees all functions of the business including engineering, product and operations. Adam has been at Facebook for more than 11 years.

Akash M. Ambani is a Director on the Boards of Reliance Retail Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder, chairman and CEO of Facebook, which he founded in 2004. Mark is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy for the company.