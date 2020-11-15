From a flower in Kashmir comes a precious spice - Saffron; here's how it's cultivated

The farmers separate the purple petals by hand, and from each flower comes three tiny, delicate stigmas which are then dried in the sun, becoming one the most expensive and sought-after spices. Kashmiri farmer Mohammad Ramzan, center, along with his family members, removes the stigma of crocus flowers inside their house. It is one of the most expensive and sought-after spice in the world also known as “the golden spice". (Image: AP Photo)