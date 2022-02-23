Fresh snowfall blankets many parts of Kashmir

Snowfall in Kashmir has disrupted power supply, as well as air and road traffic between Srinagar and Jammu. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on February 23 due to landslides and fresh snowfall in the Ramban district, officials said. (Image: AFP)

Heavy snowfall was recorded in many parts of Kashmir on February 22. Even Srinagar city was lashed by sleet due to western disturbances affecting the region. (Image: AFP)

A man clears snow from a tent during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)

A woman walks along a road during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)

Snow removal machine clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)

A man walks past snow-covered vehicles during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)