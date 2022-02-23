English
    Fresh snowfall blankets many parts of Kashmir

    Snowfall in Kashmir has disrupted power supply, as well as air and road traffic between Srinagar and Jammu.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
    Snowfall in Kashmir has disrupted power supply, as well as air and road traffic between Srinagar and Jammu. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on February 23 due to landslides and fresh snowfall in Ramban district, officials said. (Image: AFP)
    Heavy snowfall was recorded in many parts of Kashmir on February 22. Even Srinagar city was lashed by sleet due to western disturbances affecting the region. (Image: AFP)
    A man clears snow from a tent during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A woman walks along a road during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    Snow removal machine clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    A man walks past snow covered vehicles during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    Snow covered houseboats along the Jhelum River during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (Image: AFP)
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 04:47 pm

