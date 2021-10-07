FM Nirmala Sitharaman performs bhumi pujan of Kopili hydel power plant in Assam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) of 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project at Longku, Dima Hasao in Assam on October 7. Sitharaman is accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Power Minister Bimal Bora. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)

The Kopili Hydro Electric Project is expected to provide pollution-free green energy, boost the tourism potential of the region, and enhance direct and indirect employment opportunities for many people of downstream area. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)

The project is expected to be completed by June 2024. The plant will increase electricity supply from clean energy by 469 GWh by 2025 and is claimed to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 360K tonnes annually. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)