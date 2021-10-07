MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

FM Nirmala Sitharaman performs bhumi pujan of Kopili hydel power plant in Assam

The Kopili Hydro Electric Project will provide pollution free green energy, boost the tourism potential of the region.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 7 performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) of 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project at Longku, Dima Hasao in Assam. The Union Minister was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Power Minister Bimal Bora. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) of 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project at Longku, Dima Hasao in Assam on October 7. Sitharaman is accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Power Minister Bimal Bora. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
The Kopili Hydro Electric Project will provide pollution free green energy, boost the tourism potential of the region, and will enhance direct and indirect employment opportunities for many people of downstream area. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
The Kopili Hydro Electric Project is expected to provide pollution-free green energy, boost the tourism potential of the region, and enhance direct and indirect employment opportunities for many people of downstream area. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
The project is expected to complete by June 2024. The plant will increase electricity supply from clean energy by 469 GWh by 2025 and is claimed to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 360K tons annually. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
The project is expected to be completed by June 2024. The plant will increase electricity supply from clean energy by 469 GWh by 2025 and is claimed to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 360K tonnes annually. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
The estimated cost of the project is $297 million and is funded by Asian Development Bank, Government of India and Government of Assam. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
The estimated cost of the project is $297 million and is funded by the Asian Development Bank, the Government of India and the Government of Assam. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assam #Kopili Hydro Electric power plant #Slideshow #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Oct 7, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.