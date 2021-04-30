MARKET NEWS

First consignment of COVID-19 relief shipments from US arrives in India

More such flights expected in the next week.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
More such flights expected in the next week. (Image: ANI)
US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance. (Image: ANI)
Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together: US Embassy in New Delhi, India (Image: ANI)
The first of several emergency #COVID19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India (Image: ANI)
Delhi Customs facilitated swift clearance of COVID material received from USA covering 200 Size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 Size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits & 84,000 N-95 face masks: CBIC. (Image: ANI)
