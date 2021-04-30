First consignment of COVID-19 relief shipments from US arrives in India

US govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

More such flights expected in the next week. (Image: ANI)

US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance. (Image: ANI)

Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together: US Embassy in New Delhi, India (Image: ANI)

The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India (Image: ANI)