Farmers respond to police's 'iron nails' with flowers; see pictures

Farmers at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Friday planted flower saplings along a road stretch, saying it was their response to "iron nails" fixed in the area by the police. Stringent security measures like multi-layered barricading, concertina wires, had come up along with iron nails cemented on roads around the protest site in the wake of the January 26 violence in Delhi. (Image source: PTI)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, "The police had fixed iron nails for farmers but we have decided to plant flowers for them." Rows of marigold flowers have come up near the barricading only in a "symbolic gesture", but a relatively bigger plantation drive was underway on a road stretch nearby, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said. (Image source: PTI)

"A flower garden is being created on the Delhi-Dabur Tiraha road. This will cover the dirt lying on road stretches, and also emanate fragrance and improve the environment around," Malik said. Farmers, who are getting the flower saplings from nearby nurseries, said they were on the path of "peaceful" demonstration. (Image source: PTI)

Farmers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, are camping in temporary tarpaulin-roofed shelters, while many have their tractor-trailers double up as their resting place that has come up on a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut highway. (Image source: PTI)