Farmers' protest | International personalities who have spoken about the agitation: Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and more

For over two months, Indian farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws. The protest, which has been mostly peaceful, is taking place at various border points of Delhi. The agitation has gained support on social media from international celebrities and prominent personalities. (Image: AP)

Rihanna had on February 2 tweeted an article about the internet shutdown during the farmers protest. "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" the pop singer had tweeted (Image: @rihanna on Twitter)

Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg shared the same article Rihanna did, tweeting We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." She also later shaed a "toolkit" for farmers. (Image: Reuters)

Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, also shared her views, tweeting “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.” (Image: Reuters)

On November 30, 2020, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the farmers’ protest, calling the situation surrounding “concerning”. While addressing the Sikh community on the occasion of Gurupurab, Trudeau said “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters”. (Image: Reuters)

Popular YouTuber Lilly Singh replied to Rihanna’s tweet, saying “Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue!#IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED.” (Image: Reuters)

American actor Susan Sarandon also shared her views, tweeting on February 6 that “Corporate greed & exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media & politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India’s leaders know the world is watching & we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests” (Image: Reuters)

US lawmaker Jim Costa, a Democrat, also shared his views, tweeting on February 3, “The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected. #FarmersProtest” (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)