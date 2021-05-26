MARKET NEWS

Farm law protest | Farmers' unions observe 'Black Day' to mark six months of agitation, cancel Delhi march

Farmers' unions in the country have decided to continue protests against the controversial agricultural reforms.

May 26, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
AAP Punjab Kisan wing president and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and the party workers protest outside the governor's house in Chandigarh by holding black flags in support of the farmers. (Image: ANI)
AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer were arrested by Chandigarh Police during a peaceful protest in favour of the farmers. (Image: ANI)
Farmers on the Ghaziabad border protest and observe 'black day', as their agitation against farm laws continues. (Image: ANI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said farmers are observing a 'Black Day' to mark six months of the agitation against the three central agricultural laws, but will not march to Delhi. (Image: ANI)
“We are also carrying the tricolour. It has been six months now but the government is not listening to us. So farmers are putting up black flags. It will be done peacefully,” Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, according to news agency ANI. (Image: ANI)
Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party and DMK, last week extended their support to the protest. (Image: ANI)
