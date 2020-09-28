Farm bill protest | Tractor set on fire at India Gate as stir intensifies

A group of people has set a tractor on fire at Delhi’s India Gate on September 28. Farmers and opposition parties, including Congress, are staging protests across the country over the new farm legislations.
Farmers protest intensified in India against the three new farm bills passed in Parliament last week. A group of people has set a tractor on fire at Delhi’s India Gate on September 28. Farmers and opposition parties, including Congress, are staging protests across the country over the new farm legislations. (Image: News18)
On September 28, up to 20 people had gathered at 7.30 am at India Gate and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and the tractor was removed. Legal action is being taken against the protesters. (Image: News18)
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, Parliament recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. (Image: News18)
The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. However, farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies. (Image: News18)
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 02:24 pm