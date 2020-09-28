172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|farm-bill-protest-tractor-set-on-fire-at-india-gate-as-stir-intensifies-5894291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farm bill protest | Tractor set on fire at India Gate as stir intensifies

A group of people has set a tractor on fire at Delhi’s India Gate on September 28. Farmers and opposition parties, including Congress, are staging protests across the country over the new farm legislations.

Moneycontrol News
Farmers protest intensified in India against the three new farm bill passed in parliament last week. A group of people set a tractor on fire at Delhi’s India Gate on September 28. Farmers and opposition parties, including Congress, have staged protests across the country over the farm legislations. (Image: News18)

On September 28, about 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am at India Gate and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and the tractor was removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter. (Image: News18)

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, Parliament recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. (Image: News18)

The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. However, farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies. (Image: News18)

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 02:24 pm

