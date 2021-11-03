MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Explained | What is net-zero carbon emission and how it’s achieved

Here's everything you need to know about net-zero carbon emissions, how it's achieved and PM Modi's Panchamrit or five-point plan to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
India targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. All you should know about it. (Image: News18 Creative)
India targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. (Image: News18 Creative)
The extent of global warming is proportional to the total amount of carbon dioxide that human activities add to the atmosphere. (Image: News18 Creative)
The extent of global warming is proportional to the total amount of carbon dioxide that human activities add to the atmosphere. (Image: News18 Creative)
It refers to carbon neutrality or achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by balancing carbon emissions with its removal from the atmosphere. (Image: News18 Creative)
It refers to carbon neutrality or achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by balancing carbon emissions with its removal from the atmosphere. (Image: News18 Creative)
The only greenhouse gas that can easily be absorbed from the atmosphere is carbon dioxide. (Image: News18 Creative)
The only greenhouse gas that can easily be absorbed from the atmosphere is carbon dioxide. (Image: News18 Creative)
All you need to know about PM Modi’s five-point plan or ‘Panchamrit’. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are the details of PM Modi’s five-point plan or ‘Panchamrit’. (Image: News18 Creative)
Biggest emitters and their net-zero target year. (Image: News18 Creative)
Biggest emitters and their net-zero target year. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #climate change #Net-zero carbon emission #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow
first published: Nov 3, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.