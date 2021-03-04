Ease of Living Index 2020 | Here's the list of top 10 cities

Bengaluru ranked first on government’s Ease of Living (EOL) Index 2020. The center of India’s high-tech industry, the city emerged as the top performer on ease of living parameters among the cities with population more than a million. The EOL Index, prepared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, evaluates the well-being of citizens in 111 cities, which comprises cities identified under the Smart Cities Mission. (Image: Shutterstock)