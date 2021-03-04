English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Ease of Living Index 2020 | Here's the list of top 10 cities

The Ease of Living Index enables cities to build practices that improve the quality of urban living in India while offering economic growth and sustainability in the long run.The EOL Index 2020 is an evaluation tool that reflects the ease of living in Indian cities, examining the impact of urban development programs and the quality of life and economic and social opportunities available to citizens.

March 04, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
Bengaluru ranked first on government’s Ease of Living (EOL) Index 2020. The center of India’s high-tech industry, the city emerged as the top performer on ease of living parameters among the cities with population more than a million. The EOL Index, prepared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, evaluates the well-being of citizens in 111 cities, which comprises cities identified under the Smart Cities Mission. (Image: Shutterstock)
The EOL Index 2020 report evaluates development outcomes across four pillars – quality of life, economic ability, sustainability, and citizens’ perception survey – covering 49 indicators examined under 14 categories. Here's the list of top 10 cities in Ease of Living Index 2020.
Rank 10 | Greater Mumbai | Score: 58.23 | State: Maharashtra
Rank 9 | Indore | Score: 58.58 | State: Madhya Pradesh (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 8 | Vadodara | Score: 59.24 | State: Gujarat (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 7 | Coimbatore | Score: 59.72 | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: WIkimedia Commons)
Rank 6 | Navi Mumbai | Score: 61.60 | State: Maharashtra (Image: WIkimedia Commons)
Rank 5 | Surat | Score: 61.73 | State: Gujarat (Image: suratmunicipal.gov.in/)
Rank 4 | Chennai | Score: 62.61 | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Ahmedabad | Score: 64.87 | State: Gujarat (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 2 | Pune | Score: 66.27 | State: Maharashtra (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rank 1 | Bengaluru | Score: 66.70 | State: Karnataka
